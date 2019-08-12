A man who was stopped by police after running a red light has ended up facing theft charges, after police linked a bottle of perfume in his car to a Marsaxlokk burglary.

Gege Gurgenidze, 22, was spotted doing a reckless U-turn and running a red light in Marsa on June 20.

Police officers chased him to Santa Venera, stopped him and searched his car. They found some cash in dollars and a bag full of expensive clothes and perfume, valued at a total exceeding €2,329.37.

However, it was only later when a theft report was filed by a Marsaxlokk couple, claiming that there home had been burgled, that investigators made the connection, linking the driver to the robbery.

One of the victims later confirmed that the perfume found inside the Mr Gurgenidze’s car had been a gift from his wife.

On Friday in court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, he pleaded not guilty to the aggravated theft and reckless driving and was remanded in custody.

Inspector Anthony Scerri prosecuted. Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was defence counsel.