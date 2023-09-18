Red Bull’s hopes of winning every race in the 2023 season were dashed in Singapore, where Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz triumphed and an exciting rookie claimed his first championship points.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Singapore Grand Prix:

You can’t win them all

Red Bull’s winning streak finally came to an end in a chastening weekend under the floodlights as Sainz drove a perfect race to hang on to victory for Ferrari.

The last time neither Max Verstappen nor Sergio Perez stood on the top step of the podium was in Brazil in November 2022.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com