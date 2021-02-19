Serbia’s champions Red Star Belgrade on Friday strongly condemned racists slogans chanted at Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, during their Europa League last 32 first leg with Milan.

“Red Star most strongly condemns insults addressed to Ibrahimovic” during Thursday’s match, the club said in a statement and apologised to the player, whose father is a Bosnian.

N1 regional television broadcast scenes of Ibrahimovic, who did not play but was sitting at the stadium, as the voice of a man chanting to him “stinky Balija” several times can be heard.

The latter is a pejorative name for Bosnian Muslims used by Serbian nationalists.

Red Star pledged to cooperate closely with the authorities to identify the man.

The match, which ended in a 2-2 draw, was played without specators in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic.

