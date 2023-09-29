A report showing that a generous cash rebate for film productions helps Malta’s economy will be published in the “coming days”, albeit in a redacted version, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo told Times of Malta.

The decision, Bartolo said, came after the government has listened to legal advice.

“We will publish the report in the coming days, even though parts of it are redacted,” he said.

Bartolo’s comments came 10 days after he had claimed at a press conference that a study into the cash rebate system showed the Maltese economy gained €3 for every €1 spent on the refunds.

But both Bartolo and Film Commissioner Johann Grech said they would not be making the study public or giving journalists a copy of the report, citing legal advice for the reason.

Bartolo was asked whether the government planned to revise its cash rebate scheme after Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that the government would need to narrow the national deficit to fall in line with EU rules.

But the tourism minister confirmed that the rebate scheme was here to stay, saying that the scheme was financially viable.

“Just from tax alone, this programme is self-sufficient; for every €1 spent, a bit more than €3 is coming in.

“The cash rebate is sustainable in itself,” he said.

Malta’s cash rebate scheme for films gives production houses up to 40% cash back if they film in Malta.

Maltese taxpayers will be paying €46.7 million to the film company producing the Gladiator sequel film, for example. And, in the last five years, Malta paid out €143 million to 54 productions.

The National Audit Office is investigating the Malta Film Commission’s rebate spending and whether this led to tangible benefits for the country.

On Monday, Bartolo said that the NAO were given the report “in its entirety”.