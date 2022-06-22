A procession with the statue of Jesus the Redeemer will be held in Senglea this Sunday, the first time the statue will be carried along the streets in three years.

The parish priest of Senglea said devotion for the Redeemer was undiminished in the past three years, with people even praying behind the closed doors of the church when social distancing prevented them from entering.

The procession will follow Mass at 6pm celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

People were urged to use the ferry from Valletta to go to Senglea to ease traffic congestion.