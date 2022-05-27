Friday morning harness racing driver Redent Magro left Malta so that during the weekend he will participate in the European Championship for Amateur Drivers organised by the European Association of Trot Amateur Drivers FEGAT.

This championship is being held at the racetracks of Son Pardo and Manacor in Mallorca and Apap will be one of 13 participating drivers as he will face competitors from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Magro, 29, has been a licensed driver with The Malta Racing Club since 2010 and has registered a total of 156 victories, twelve of them this year.

