Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid seem primed to battle La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid for the title this season and are looking to flex their muscles against Europa League champions Sevilla on Sunday.

Atletico ripped apart city rivals Rayo Vallecano on Monday with a 7-0 triumph on the road, their largest ever away win, and bottom-of-the-table Sevilla visit without a single point on the board.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s visitors to the Metropolitano stadium have lost their three opening league games for the first time since 1996.

