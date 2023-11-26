Lautaro Martinez ensured that Inter kept hold of their two-point lead at the top of Serie A as he struck in Sunday’s scrappy 1-1 draw at closest rivals Juventus.

Argentina forward Martinez swept home Marcus Thuram’s low cross in the 33rd minute following great play down the right flank from his strike partner, to keep second-placed Juve at arm’s length in the title race.

His 15th goal in all competitions brought Inter level six minutes after Dusan Vlahovic broke a two-month scoring duck with a similar first-time finish at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The stalemate ended a six-match winning streak in all competitions for Inter, who are favourites to claim a 20th league Scudetto ahead of AC Milan who have also won the league 19 times.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have come through the first of a series of tough tests with a Champions League trip to Benfica coming up on Wednesday before they face Napoli in Naples next Sunday.

