Victor Osimhen continued his hot streak on Saturday with the second in Napoli’s 2-0 win at Empoli which stretched the league leaders’ massive advantage to 18 points.

Osimhen tapped in his 11th goal in all competitions since the turn of the year in the 28th minute in Tuscany to help move Napoli another step closer to what looks like an inevitable first league title since 1990.

The 24-year-old’s 19th league strike of a sensational season increased Napoli’s points tally to a barely believable 65 after 24 games.

