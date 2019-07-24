In an attempt to recapture the collective memory of those who remember Ta’ Bistra Catacombs and the surrounding landscape as it was in the past, Heritage Malta is organising an open day next month during which visitors can share their narratives.

Sentinels at Ta' Bistra Catacombs

The archaeological site is shrouded by a curious play of forgetfulness and rediscovery.

A series of uses followed by temporary abandonment might be one of the reasons. Likewise is its uncanny connection with roads. Located at the limits of Mosta, the site is in plain view of a very busy road and yet most of the public appears to be unaware of its existence.

A farm which was built over the catacombs in the post-war period today serves as the entrance to this archaeological site.

A certain Indrì built this rural residence in the hope that his wife would join him but she did not want to have anything to do with this place and preferred to stay in the nearby town of Mosta.

One of the faces engraved by Indrì at Ta’ Bistra Catacombs.

Finding himself alone in this strange abode, the man let his imagination run wild.

Besides adjusting some of the deathly chambers to his personal use and to accommodate some farm animals, he also engraved a number of faces in different parts of the catacombs. These sentinels now seem to be watching over the catacombs which survive to these days.

It seems that originally, this site was close to the main route through the Great Fault, in line with the Roman custom of placing cemeteries along the main roads, outside of the residential areas.

After it was abandoned, the site seems to have remained partially exposed. It was documented for the first time by a drawn plan and a number of photos taken by Fr Emmanuel Magri, an archeaology enthusiast known for his recording and studying of Maltese folk tales and lore, in 1886 and by draughtsman Filippo Vassallo in 1891.

The site was mentioned again by German archaeologist Erich Becker in 1913.

Very few bones were uncovered and all disintegrated upon excavation

Through descriptions left by Sir Temi Zammit in 1914 and archeaology enthusiast Paul Bellanti in 1920, it is known that the large quarry, which also formed part of the site, had already been transformed into arable land.

The site was archaeologically investigated for the first time by Captain Charles Zammit in 1933 as part of the documentation process of four sets of burials that were meant to be destroyed by a new road leading to Burmarrad.

Ta’ Bistra came back into the spotlight in 2004, when archaeological monitoring during roadworks rediscovered the four groups that were supposedly removed in 1933. This discovery eventually culminated in extensive archaeological excavations between 2013 and 2014. Three lamps were unearthed during the latter excavations which are now exhibited on site.

A man known as Indrì built his residence at Ta’ Bistra Catacombs in the 1930s. Photos: Heritage Malta, National Museum of Archaeology

Bones are usually expected to be found in large quantities in tombs. However, in 1933, very few bones were uncovered and all disintegrated upon excavation. A skull, which is now also exhibited at Ta’ Bistra, was reputedly recovered from this area and was donated to Heritage Malta by Joseph Vincenti MD, Squadron Leader RAF (Retrd.) in 2014.

Ironically, this place of death is said to have also served to protect the living when it was used as an air-raid shelter during World War II.

Those who can assist to recover more of the past of Ta’ Bistra Catacombs and its surrounding area are invited to share their stories, objects and any old photos at the event titled Niftakar Ta’ Bistra on September 15.

This would help in better understanding Ta’ Bistra, not just as an archaeological site but also as a cultural landscape with a meaning to those who grew around it.

The catacombs are located in Triq il-Missjunarji Maltin, Mosta. For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org

The skull donated to Heritage Malta by Joseph H. Vincenti, MD.