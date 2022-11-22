The Planning Authority is organising a monthly guided walking tour around the city of Bormla, and everybody is welcome. Our experts will take you through its history, architectural heritage, successful regeneration projects and even curiosities from the past. Yes, Bormla is one of those unique localities where every alley and quarter has a story to tell.

During World War II, Bormla suffered the brunt of the Axis bombing. However, following the closure of the naval facilities and a shift by the shipbuilding and repairs industry to commercial services, Bormla re-invented itself. Today, the city is becoming much more sought after by tourists and people wishing to invest in real estate. Bormla boasts landmarks that have stood the test of time.

Take the dockyard area – this previously neglected spot has recently enjoyed a much-needed and long-awaited TLC and more. The dock, now filled with seawater, is complemented with open green spaces, while the former dilapidated offices and workers’ quarters now serve as a university campus.

A town that’s older than it looks

Many people associate Bormla solely with the Great Siege of 1565 and World War II, however, this locality boasts a much older history.

During the construction of Dock No. 1, builders discovered megalithic remains. There were also remains from the 4th to the 3rd millennium BC when the area served as a port for the Punics and, eventually, the Romans.

Oratory Street, Cospicua

Highlights from our itinerary

One of our stops will be the 17th Century windmill of Santa Margerita, which – wait for it – was not used for wheat grounding but gunpowder production. Those were difficult times when Malta had to prepare itself against possible invaders.

Sadly, a tragedy occurred in the later years of the 18th century when a massive explosion rocked a nearby gunpowder magazine (aka polverista). Most families in the area lost someone on that infamous day when 200 people perished, and many were injured.

The Rialto theatre is another of our stops. For the locals, it is the heart of town. It re-opened as a cinema in 1956 after Axis bombers flattened the original theatre in the early 1940s. The present-day building was designed in the Art Deco style by Richard England’s father, Edwin England Sant Fournier, and could house over 1,000 people.

So, where else will these PA tours take you?

St Margaret Church, Triq Santa Margerita

Triq Santa Margerita

Upper Verdala

170 Triq L-Oratorju

Immaculate Conception Church

The War Memorial

Dock No. 1

Nelson Street, Cospicua

Are you interested in joining? Reserve a place by booking online at www.pa.org.mt. We can also give you more information if you call 2290 2021. The participation fee is €5 per person.

The walking tour dates: November 27, 2022; December 18, 2022; January 29, 2023; February 26, 2023; March 26, 2023; April 30, 2023, May 28, 2023.