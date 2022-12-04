It should almost sound elementary when one claims that success in life demands sacrifice and commitment. As the World Cup unfolds, we admire the amazing skill and stamina of the footballers. It is recognised that such levels of excellence are the result of countless hours of intense training and motivation.

In everyday life, it is also self-evident that discipline and self-restraint are crucial to find fulfilment in one’s work and human relationships. It is, therefore, with dismay that one witnesses the unbelievable irresponsibility with which society undermines sexual integrity, the most essential requirement for the flourishing of the family.

In the past, the education of the young imparted this fundamental reality. The virtue of chastity played a key role in respecting human dignity in personal relationships. Educating the young to safeguard their sexual integrity enables them to embark on more meaningful behaviour that will sustain them in the future formation of a stable marriage.

Such traditional wisdom that was upheld and safeguarded by our Christian culture is now in tatters. We should, therefore, not be surprised at the current state of reckless promiscuity, the proliferation of pornography and spiralling levels of sexually transmitted diseases. Every effort should be exercised to address the problem at source in the interest of promoting wholesome lifestyles that are genuinely in our country’s interest.

Sadly, the opposite is happening. The current sex education programmes that are based on the distribution of free contraceptives and the introduction of so-called emergency contraceptive pills are just an indication of the steady devaluation of sexual integrity.

These developments did not happen by chance. History shows us that its origins have a long gestation and have a sinister political purpose. Weak families lead to a rootless society that is at the mercy of the state, and in turn, to large commercial interests.

I challenge the leaders in our community, be they in the Church, politics, media, education, etc, to read dispassionately two scholarly works that expose this corrosive agenda with utmost clarity. One is The Global Sexual Revolution by the German, Gabriele Kuby, and the other is The Culture War by the Canadian Jonathan Van Maren. They expose the Marxist origins of an ideology that has waged war against religion and the family institution.

Kuby writes that the promise of our time is freedom and limitless sexual gratification as the way to happiness. Like the proverbial Pinocchio, our youth are today ensnared by the mirage of having a good time without responsibility. The obvious outcomes of this top-down cultural revolution are staring us in the face as we witness the irreversible decline of Europe’s populations and the disappearance of religion from the public square.

The traditional family, so long cherished as the bedrock of society, is on its way out. The legendary G. K. Chesterton was acutely aware of this sad development. In his lifetime, he saw that the family had already faded into the background. Writing Irish Impressions in 1919, over 100 years ago, he worried that it would fade from the back­ground as well. He even quipped that “the act of defending any of the cardinal virtues has today all the exhilaration of a vice”.

Will our country rediscover the vital importance of sexual integrity? Hope springs eternal.

