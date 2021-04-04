Southampton took a huge step towards securing their Premier League safety as Nathan Redmond sealed a vital 3-2 win over fellow strugglers Burnley on Sunday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with eight games left after a dramatic fightback at St Mary’s.

Chris Wood’s early penalty put Burnley ahead and Matej Vydra doubled the visitors’ lead.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.