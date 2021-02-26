Redorange, a Malta-based creative advertising agency, has rebooted its brand, manifesto and strategy to reflect the agency’s design expertise and marketing efforts – it is also a reflection of growth, an alignment of looks and values, and showcases how Redorange is moving forward by elevating the brand in par with international design trends.



Redorange was founded in 2006.

“It’s been an exciting and thrilling journey. We have ruffled feathers and created waves in an industry that should always pursue creativity, innovation and talkability. Would like to thank everyone that over the years help build Redorange, especially the present team that despite what COVID threw at us, showed the resilience, determination and sheer passion only redorangers are known for,” said Daniel Abela, founder and CEO at Redorange.



Cynthia Mifsud, marketing manager at Redorange, added: “Once the dust started to settle from the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic, at Redorange we started to see the road ahead a little more clearly. The need for a reboot during COVID-19 became more and more evident, and so it began. We’ve adjusted our strategy and adapted our positioning in response to the prevailing conditions. Always with a positive mindset and a proactive approach, we made the necessary changes focusing on what we do best.”

“Due to the pandemic reshaping the world, Redorange felt the need to self-reflect, adapt and rebrand following the constantly changing and demanding environments. A reboot was necessary not only for aesthetic reasons but also to form a narrative that resonates with people, remains truthful to the content, is easily understood and is time resistant. We are a storytelling studio and our methodology is purely research based, this is what our team wanted to articulate with the outside world - this is our new story,” head of design, Stelios Ypsilantis added.



For more information about the unique revamp visit redorange.com.mt.