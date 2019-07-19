A perky Neptunes stepped into the driving seat in the last session when they took Sliema Frank Salt by storm and thus obtain a valuable headstart in the best-out-of-three series for this year’s league title.

Once more, it was a duel typical of the many between these two giants of the local waterpolo. Neptunes displayed better nerves despite looking subdued, almost anonymous in the first two sessions.

The brimstone was then supplied by their scoring duo Darko Bruguljan and Steven Camilleri who helped their side in the final sessions’ surge which gathered momentum in the last three minutes of the match.

It was a steely match which exuded confidence from both set of players who put all their heart in it in front of a very good crowd.

Sliema had a flying start as they took a 3-1 lead over an edgy Neptunes through Jerome Gabaretta’s brace.

With Neptunes missing two successive man-up sets, Liam Galea restored Sliema’s two-goal breather before Nikolai Zammit reduced the deficit. Hoznyansky netted his second goal for a Sliema 5-3 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Blues were defending aggressively, conceding a number of man-up situations in the process but Neptunes were messing up most of the chances, until Steven Camilleri woke up to his responsibilities to notch a hat-trick in few minutes and cut Sliema’s leeway to 7-6. Sliema went again on a two-goal cushion through Subotic, only to succumb to a Darko Bruguljan goal to change ends at 8-7.

Goals alternated in the third quarter as the Blues repeatedly edged in front, with Neptunes drawing level every time before the hard-working Bruguljan scored his fourth goal for a 11-10 Neptunes lead but the faltering Subotic restored equilibrium before the end of session with a sublime lob.

At this point, it was touch and go and the scoreline kept fluctuating with Neptunes forging ahead on two occasions with Nikolai Zammit before Sliema bounced back each time with Gabaretta and Jamie Gambin for an exciting last session.

But in the final three minutes Neptunes were a cooler lot with Steve Camilleri, reaching his poker and Bruguljan extended their lead to 15-13 with a snap goal only for Gabarretta to clip a goal back.

Hats off to Marsascala’s all-rounder Kristijan Milakovic for a truly remarkable performance which lifted his team-mates to a 13-8 victory over Valletta and a 1-0 lead in the best out-of-three First Division play-offs.

Exchanges at first were tight with the south seasiders clearly putting up better fare when Milakovic scored a hat-trick in first session to put his team 4-3 ahead

Valletta were looking decidedly rusty and could not cope with the fast swimming of their opponents.

Peter Borg gave his team some hope at the start of the third quarter to reduce the gap to 7-6 with two goals in quick succession. Milakovic lobbed beautifully to surprise Ryan Sciortino to stretch Marsaskala’s lead to 10-5 before the start of the last session.

Marsascala’s superiority was underlined in the last session when Jan Culic’s brace made it 12-5 before new Valletta recruit Jovan Saric (2) and Michael Cordina made the score more respectable for Valletta.

SUMMARIES

VALLETTA 8

MARSASKALA 13

(3-4, 0-2, 2-4, 3-3)

Valletta

R. Sciortino, J. Spiteri Staines 1, A. Agius, P. Borg 2, A. Bianchi 1, R. Mock, D. Paolella, J. Saric 1, M. Cordina 1, M. Zammit, D. Kholod 1, N. Farrugia, R. Bonnici.

Marsaskala

J. Micallef, JC Cutajar, A. Camenzuli, M. Manara 1, M. Aquilina, L. Grixti, K. Navarro, K. Milakovic 7, K. Averka 3, J. Culic 1, R. Attard, D. Borg Millo, M. Borg.

Referees: Daniele Bianco, Massimo Angileri,

NEPTUNES 15

SLIEMA 14

(3-5, 4-3, 4-3, 4-3)

Neptunes

A.Borg Cole, N. Lanzon, K, Erdogan, G. Pace, P. Muslim, D. Brguljan 5, S. Camilleri 4, J. Camilleri 2, J. Abela, N. Zammit 4, J. Muscat, M. Azzopardi, B. Busuttil.

Sliema

J. Parnis, J. Gabarretta 4, G. Subotic 4, J. Sciberras, M. Meli, N. Hoznyansky 2, M. Spiteri Staines, L. Galea 1, B. Cachia, J. Gambin 1, Z. Mizzi 1, N. Bugelli 1, M. Vassallo.

Referees: Alessandro Severo, Peter Balzan.