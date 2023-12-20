This year, Malta marks three decades since the establishment of local councils, a period during which we have witnessed significant transformations and progress in our nation.

As we approach the upcoming local council elections next year, it is crucial that we undertake a comprehensive overhaul of these councils to ensure their continued relevance.

Times of Malta has just highlighted the challenge faced by both major political parties in recruiting candidates for these elections. To be completely honest, I can fully empathise with their struggle.

Having served as a local councillor for eight years, I consider it one of the greatest honours of my life. However, in today’s context, I find it increasingly challenging to identify compelling reasons for individuals to assume the responsibilities of a local councillor. I say this with a deep sense of concern. Ever since their inception, I’ve held a deep fascination with and a strong endorsement of our country’s decision to establish local councils responsible for managing our communities.

I vividly recall the formation of the first local council in Msida when they visited our primary school to explain their role to us young students.

At the age of six, I distinctly remember sharing with my parents how captivating I found the concept of local councils and expressing my desire to someday be a part of it.

Many years later, I had the privilege of turning that childhood aspiration into a reality.

Jumping ahead many years, it is abundantly clear that the reality of local councils has undergone a significant transformation. Gradually, local councils have seen a substantial reduction in their authority and effectiveness.

It is important to note that this shift is not inherently the fault of the local councils themselves, but is primarily attributed to various changes made by the central government, which have stripped away much of their authority.

As detailed in the Times of Malta article, local councils have, in recent times, been rele­gated to functioning as customer service offices, with minimal or no authority to initiate substantial projects that could bring about positive changes for the residents in their respective areas.

If we centralise and empower the local councils, I anticipate a surge in interest from individuals eager to become part of them - Alan Abela Wadge

In my humble opinion, it is time to re-evaluate the entire structure of our local councils.

To begin with, we should question the necessity of having a separate local council for each locality. Malta, as we all know, is a compact island you can cross from one end to the other in just 90 minutes (traffic permitting, of course!).

To enhance the effectiveness of our local councils, I propose a different approach: instead of numerous individual councils, why not have fewer local councils, each responsible for a district, and establish sub-offices within each locality?

Considering that Malta is already divided into political districts, this arrangement would involve having a local council for each district, and within these districts, representatives could address the needs of each locality.

By reducing the total number of councils to just 13, we can empower them with greater authority and enable them to exert a more positive influence on their respective areas.

By establishing larger local councils responsible for entire districts, we can facilitate enhanced coordination for larger projects, improved financial management, more efficient waste collection, the delivery of innovative services tailored to the specific district, and significantly enhanced communication.

If we centralise and empower the local councils, I anticipate a surge in interest from individuals eager to become part of these councils.

Alan Abela Wadge

As more people willingly dedi­cate their time and commitment to enhancing their local communities, we will witness a more vibrant and dynamic environment that significantly improves our localities.

Alan Abela Wadge is a former local councillor of Msida and the former president of the PN’s local councillors.