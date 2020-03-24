The Malta Developers Association has proposed a reduction in water and electricity bills through an increase in free units to all families to fight the hardships caused by coronavirus.

The measure should be taken until the end of the crisis and based on the number of residents in every household, it said.

This was one of a number of proposals the association presented to the government aimed at tackling the current unprecedented situation during a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela at Castille.

It insisted on the need that the state introduces measures to save jobs and help families who have found themselves in a very difficult situation to make ends meet.

The MDA also presented proposals on compensation measures for workers who have been forced out of a job due to the current circumstances.

It again offered its assistance to the government to identify unused property on the market and make it available to be used as temporary medical facilities and other uses which may be identified to counter the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our focus now is on how our country is best prepared to provide the best healthcare possible and how Maltese families can come out of this with the least suffering possible. We will do our utmost to save jobs,” the MDA said.