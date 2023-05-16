There is a worldwide outcry to conserve water sources and check our water usage. We do not have an endless supply of water available and with growing population rates and such a small percentage of all the water on Earth fit for consumption, it only makes sense that we must preserve and conserve this precious resource.

If you own or manage a business company, you should consider how you and your employees conserve water. Becoming eco-friendlier helps companies save money, attract new customers, and elevate their brand above their competitors.

Using water efficiently makes good business sense therefore make sure that you are aware of how to deal with the many water conservation issues that businesses face. This is beneficial for the planet and for ones CSR and business costs as well.

Today, those businesses looking for ways to reduce operational costs can find potential savings in implementing water-saving strategies and technologies.

If you’re looking for some quick and easy ways to implement strategies to be water ‘champion’ at your workplace, you can consider the following tips and suggestions:

Check for leaks

Appoint a 'water champion' to check meters and monitor water use

Put posters up for all staff on how to save water, on the walls of high traffic shared spaces (e.g. the kitchen). This will remind everyone to think about his or her water use

Assure all rubbish is thrown in the bin and not down the toilet since that would mean extra flushing

Install hand dryers instead of using reusable roller towels that require washing or paper towels

Purchase water efficient equipment such as aerators, efficient showerheads, dual flush toilets, and water-saving appliances

Motivate employees to contribute to water saving ideas

Indeed, when businesses are aware and thoughtful of their water consumption and take steps to conserve water, they can make a drastically positive impact on the environment while saving money at the same time.