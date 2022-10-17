Grab your tickets today to the opening weekend of La Cage Aux Folles at Teatru Manoel for even less!

The amazing ‘Rainbow Monday’ deal caps the ticket price on seats at any of the first three performances – no matter where they are in the theatre – at just €30 each.

That means that you and your family or friends could even experience this spectacular show from one of the Manoel’s legendary boxes on any tier, for only €30 per ticket.

But hurry – this amazing offer is available between 10am until 10pm today only!

This smash-hit musical, co-produced by FM Theatre Productions and Teatru Manoel, opens at the Manoel this Friday, October 21 at 8pm.

Ray Calleja. Photo; Albert Camilleri thecreatives

La Cage Aux Folles tells the funny and heart-warming story of gay couple, Georges and Albin, who own and perform at a Saint-Tropez nightclub for drag entertainment, where Albin is the star performer, ‘Zaza’. Life takes a hilarious turn, however, when they must meet and try to impress the ultra-conservative parents of their son’s fiancée. While Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as ‘normal’ when he meets the family of the bride-to-be, Albin has other plans.

La Cage Aux Folles features a stellar cast including Ray Calleja, Mikhail Basmadjian and Edward Mercieca, directed by Christopher Gatt, with musical direction from Kris Spiteri and choreography by Francesco Nicodeme.

Performances of La Cage Aux Folles will take place at Teatru Manoel on 21, 22, 28, 29 October at 8pm and 23, 26, 27, 30 October at 7.30pm. The ‘Rainbow Monday’ offer is applicable exclusively to the first three performances on October 21, 22 and 23, on tickets booked between 10am and 10pm on Monday, October 17. Tickets are available online at www.teatrumanoel.mt, via email to bookings@teatrumanoel.mt, or by telephone on 2124 6389.