Chelsea and England defender Reece James has signed a new five-year contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2027, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old right-back has made 128 appearances for the Blues after coming through their academy.

“I am over the moon with my new contract and I’m thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club,” James told Chelsea’s website.

