Inter powered back from their midweek Champions League defeat by Real Madrid to sweep aside Sassuolo 3-0 and move second in Serie A on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s side are on the brink of elimination from the elite European competition, but inflicted a first defeat this season on high-flying Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.

“We always play great games, but we still lack something in the finishing,” said Chilean Alexis Sanchez who scored after just four minutes.

“Against Real Madrid we made a lot of mistakes and we were timid coming onto the pitch.

“But I have faith in my teammates and we have to do well against both the big and the small teams.”

Top Inter scorer Romelu Lukaku started on the bench along with Ashley Young, with Sassuolo without their number one scorer Francesco Caputo.

