Star Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit scored a memorable kick-and-chase try to seal a hard-fought 38-23 victory over 14-man Fiji at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday.

Rees-Zammit, who holds Maltese descent and his brother Taylor played for Malta in their 24-10 win over Slovenia last month, is the new rising star in Welsh rugby, and his late heroics secured Wales’ 11th win in 13 encounters over Fiji.

Their sole defeat came at the Rugby World Cup in France in 2007, and came as welcome relief following losses to South Africa (23-18) and New Zealand (54-16), with Australia to come next week.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta