Louis Rees-Zammit has been awarded the Gallagher Premiership try of the season award for his stunning score against Newcastle Falcons.

In the past year, Rees-Zammit, who has a Maltese grandfather, broke into the Wales rugby and gave a valid contribution to the team during last year’s Six Nations Championships.

Since bursting into the scene, Rees-Zammit has stood out for his immense pace on the wing.

The Welsh wing wizard was nominated for two tries at the end-of-year awards ceremony, but his wicked, slaloming run against the Tyneside outfit was voted the best of the season by supporters.

