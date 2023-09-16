Louis Rees-Zammit mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal-scoring celebration as he scored a try to help Wales to a bonus-point 28-8 victory over Portugal on Saturday for a second World Cup win in tricky Pool C.

A Wales team featuring 13 changes from their gripping opening 32-26 win over Fiji withstood some whirlwind Portuguese attack in the first 30 minutes in Nice before notching up the victory in just the second meeting between the two countries.

It continued Wales’ impressive pool phase record under coach Warren Gatland. They have won their past six successive matches, and 12 of their past 14 pool games since 2011, with their only two losses coming against South Africa in Wellington and Australia four years later.

