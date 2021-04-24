Local international basketball referee Bernard Vassallo received a very prominent international designation when he was nominated by FIBA as one of the sixteen neutral referees, apart from the accompanying referees, for the 2021 FIBA European Championships for senior women, better known as Eurobasket Women.

Sixteen participating countries will compete in these championships, to be held in the French city of Strasbourg and the Spanish city of Valencia in June.

These are Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Greece, Italy, Montenegro, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey.

