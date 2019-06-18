Local referee Trustin Farrugia Cann has been promoted to UEFA Category Two.

The Malta FA Refereeing Centre announced Farrugia Cann's promotion on their social media accounts, on Monday.

Undoubtedly, this is a great achievement for the Malta FA Refereeing Centre and Farrugia Cann, who will be joining fellow Maltese referee Alan Mario Sant in this category.

Both Maltese referees will be now eligible to officiate international friendlies at senior level and also matches from Europa League group stage.

Farrugia Cann, 33, has been on the FIFA Panel since 2016 and throughout the past seasons he has been appointed as referee for several high-profile match, especially at youth level.

He officiated four matches including a quarter-final from the U-17's European Championships held in Dublin, last May. Farrugia Cann was also named as fourth official for the final which the Netherlands won after beating Italy 4-2.

In the 2018/2019 season, among 15 Premier League and several Division One appointments, Farrugia Cann was also handed the domestic Super Cup between Valletta and Balzan, with the Citizens winning 2-1.