FIFA badge referee Trustin Farrugia Cann has been appointed to officiate the UEFA Youth League 2021/22 group match between Bayern Munich and Dynamo Kyiv that will be played in Germany this week.

The match is scheduled for Wednesday with kick-off time set at 16:00 and will be played at the FC Bayern Campus in Munich.

For this international appointment beyond our shores, Farrugia Cann will be assisted by Luke Portelli and Christopher Francalanza in their role of Assistant Referees.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta