Match officials were again in the spotlight in the English Championship on Tuesday when referee Darren Drysdale appeared to square up to and press heads against Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge during their 0-0 draw with Northampton.

Drysdale and Judge exchanged words during the 90th minute of the goalless draw at Portman Road, before the match official leant into Judge and then booked him.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta