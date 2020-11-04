Fyodor Zammit has confirmed that he is set to lose his spot on the FIFA Panel as from 2021, but denied claims that the decision was due to poor international performances over the past year.

Reports on Wednesday said that Zammit was set to be omitted from the list of Maltese referees on the FIFA panel for the first time after five years.

Other sections of the media attributed the decision taken by the world governing body to poor ratings received by Zammit in the last 12 months.

