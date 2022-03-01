England’s referees’ chief has apologised to Everton manager Frank Lampard for mistakes made in Saturday’s defeat by Manchester City, according to British media reports.
An angry Lampard labelled VAR official Chris Kavanagh a “professional who cannot do his job right” after the 1-0 loss to the Premier League champions at Goodison Park.
Kavanagh failed to alert referee Paul Tierney over a handball by Rodri that would have given the Toffees a late chance of an equaliser from the penalty spot.
Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale wrote to the Premier League on Monday to ask for an apology.
