England’s referees’ chief has apologised to Everton manager Frank Lampard for mistakes made in Saturday’s defeat by Manchester City, according to British media reports.

An angry Lampard labelled VAR official Chris Kavanagh a “professional who cannot do his job right” after the 1-0 loss to the Premier League champions at Goodison Park.

Kavanagh failed to alert referee Paul Tierney over a handball by Rodri that would have given the Toffees a late chance of an equaliser from the penalty spot.

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale wrote to the Premier League on Monday to ask for an apology.

