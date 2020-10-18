The Mediterranean Culinary Academy (MCA) has launched a new course that is focused on helping home bakers and professionals refine their baking skills.

The four-day Artisan Bread and Pizza course, to be held from November 9 to 12, will be led by internationally-esteemed chef and expert on artisan baking, Chef Porzia Vitali.

“We are honoured to welcome Chef Porzia Vitali to the academy to lead this exciting new course on the art of artisan baking,” Kurt Mifsud, MCA founder and CEO, said. “While experienced home bakers will love this course, it has been developed specifically with those already in the industry in mind, such as culinary arts students, those in catering companies, chefs, or anyone who wants to master their baking skills.”

Chef Vitali is an expert baker who specialises in bread, gastronomy, pastry, pizza and event catering and banqueting from her family-run bakery. During the course, she will discuss a range of topics and show various techniques, including selecting the correct flour for, and the baking of, different types of dough, yeast and fermentation, how to make and properly taste various types of bread, and bread boule preparation and fermentation.

One will also learn how to make Neapolitan-style pizza ‘pizza al taglio’, a tomato sauce base for pizza, and how to pro­perly use mozzarella.

The course, priced at €600, will be held in both Italian and English, and one will receive a certificate of participation.

The MCA is the first educational establishment of its kind in the region and the first product-driven food academy in the world. It offers both home cooks and culinary professionals a wide range of technical culinary abilities, with education, professionalism and sustainability at its core.

The Artisan Bread and Pizza [Pro] course will take place at The Pod, Spinola Park, St Julian’s, from November 9 to 12 from 10am to 4pm daily. More information about this and other courses available at the MCA is available online at www.mcamalta.com.