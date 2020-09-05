Over the past months I have had the time to follow social media and the news more closely and, frankly, it is alarming to read such negativity and see such apathy from so many persons. Instead of looking on this tourism shutdown as a chance to better our lives in the future we dwell on our past and bemoan these moments.

My career over the past 40 years has been in an activity that was very much oriented to delivering service and hospitality.

Over these past years, these qualities have been degraded and today tourism has become another industry based on mass production and quantitative returns instead of quality, and employees consider tourism as a job instead of a career.

For the past 10 years, I have been researching and studying alternative forms of tourism and looking at new ways to manage tourism.

In these six simple steps, I would like to put forward an initiative to kick-start tourism which is sustainable and responsible. This can be achieved by using, what I have termed, the three Rs of recovery – reflect, redevelop and restore.

I invite the government, the tourism authorities and the business community to look at these stages and feel free to use them as checklists and guides in developing long-term strategies and policies for tourism in a post-COVID-19 world.

Interpretation: We need to take a close look at the real definition of tourism activity, not simply as a socio-economic industry but, primarily, as a socio-cultural activity. This interpretation should allow us to put back those qualities we have lost over time – hospitality and service.

We should look at delivering personal service, accommodation should no longer mean building massive edifices which are stereotypical and lack character and aesthetical value. Think of tourism as that activity that creates a welcome destination through its people and culture rather than through its price and availability alone.

Planning: This is not the remit of governments and businesses alone but should be inclusive. Through consistent and continuous consultation with all stakeholders, including the community, we could create new and innovative ways of looking at this activity outside the closed idea of enclaving and sectors.

Planning needs to be long-term but there should also be the short term (five-year plans) that can monitor and review those plans. Each plan needs to be set out in a process using the 10 stage CTS (commitment, trust and synergy) approach.

The management of tourism is very different to tourism management - Julian Zarb

Management: The management of tourism is very different to tourism management. Management of tourism means that there is control of all those direct and related areas (including public services, infrastructure and businesses).

This works through all key stakeholders working together and listening rather than hearing each other.

Commitment, trust and synergy: building a sense of ownership and civic responsibility in all three key stakeholders depends on how much we have succeeded in creating commitment, trust and synergy within societies.

Rather than governments and businesses looking at short-term, stop-gap approaches to tourism planning now (such as the tourism bubbles) we need to use this time of partial shutdown and uncertainty as a beneficial moment to start a new chapter. We have the infrastructure, all we need now is a clear way forward.

Together the three key stakeholders should think of tourism as a new activity – be innovative rather than traditional. Innovation need not be costly or require high-flying initiatives, it is simply a way of looking at how we want to portray the destination in terms of hospitality and service.

Looking at how we can apply our resources. The three Rs are a process – reflect (think of the way forward together); redevelop (change what needs to be changed – use the Calvia model of change) and restore (create that new tourism that is sustainable and responsible – implement these two key words instead of using them as buzzwords!).

Monitoring and review: Finally, every plan, every strategy has a lifespan and all of us should be aware that we constantly need to look at that plan and strategy and apply the necessary changes if we want this activity to survive sustainably.

Now that tourism is starting to reopen it concerns me to see that, instead of acting cautiously, the government, authorities and businesses are being brash about the way in which this is being carried out.

Perhaps we really do need to implement the integrated approach for tourism planning and develop a strategy based on the three Rs of tourism – on the other hand, are we really ready to listen and think of a better way of managing tourism?

Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the case at the moment.

Julian Zarb is a tourism planning consultant.