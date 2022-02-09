Dr John Paul Cauchi

On Friday, February 11, from 7 to 8.30pm, Dr John Paul Cauchi from the Diocesan Commission for Peace and Justice will deliver an online reflection on anger and social activism as part of a series of four online reflections weaving art and faith, organised by the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality every Friday during this month. Dr Cauchi is highly committed to the causes of the protection of the environment and good governance. Himself a choir member, Dr Cauchi will also be integrating musical interludes in his reflection.

The series of reflections, hosted in collaboration with Pietre Vive, an Ignatian initiative exploring faith through art, invite participants to explore the theme of righteous anger through four perspectives that are inspired by Christ’s own experience of anger which led him to expel the money-changers out of the Temple as depicted by Giotto in the Scrovegni chapel in Padova.

A recording of the first reflection, delivered by Giulia Privitelli last Friday, may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUMOuFRJztQ.

This series is being coordinated by Sandro Rossi and Thomas Muscat, who commented: “Living in our society can instill various strong emotions. One of the most challenging is anger. Anger is a very powerful emotion that is not always understood and sometimes is resisted, especially within a spiritual context. However, righteous anger is that emotion which can move us to action for what is right.”

The reflections are open to the public. Participation is free and no booking is necessary. The sessions are stand-alone with a continuous reflective thread about anger weaving through them all. Those who can attend even one session are welcome and will have a fruitful experience.

Dr Cauchi’s reflection will be screened online on Friday, February 11, from 7 to 8.30pm. For more information visit the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cismalta/ or e-mail director@cismalta.org.