On Friday, February 18, biblical scholar Prof. Anthony Frendo will deliver an online reflection tracing the development of the idea of the ‘anger of God’ as another face of the merciful God, across the scriptures. During his reflection, Prof. Frendo will touch upon the books of Hosea, the Gospel of John and Pauline texts.

Prof. Anthony Frendo

Prof. Frendo is professor emeritus of Near Eastern Archaeology and the Hebrew Bible, and Senior Fellow at the University of Malta. He is also a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London, UK, and a member of the Society for the Study of the Old Testament, UK.

The reflection forms part of a series of four online reflections weaving art and faith, being organised every Friday this month by the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality in collaboration with Pietre Vive, an Ignatian initiative exploring faith through art. The reflections invite participants to explore the theme of righteous anger through four perspectives that are inspired by Christ’s own experience of anger which led him to expel the money-changers out of the Temple as depicted by Giotto in the Scrovegni chapel in Padova.

Recordings of the first two reflections, delivered by Giulia Privitelli and Dr John Paul Cauchi respectively, may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUMOuFRJztQ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXct2dkeIH0.

This series is being coordinated by Sandro Rossi and Thomas Muscat, who commented: “Living in our society can instill various strong emotions. One of the most challenging is anger. Anger is a very powerful emotion that is not always understood and sometimes is resisted, especially within a spiritual context. However, righteous anger is that emotion which can move us to action for what is right.”

The reflections are open to the public. Participation is free and no booking is necessary. The sessions are stand-alone with a continuous reflective thread about anger weaving through them all. Those who can attend even one session are welcome and will have a fruitful experience.

Prof. Frendo’s reflection will be screened via Zoom on Friday, February 18, from 7 to 8.30pm. For more information visit the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cismalta/ or e-mail director@cismalta.org.