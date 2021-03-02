The next Malta Café Scientifique event will discuss pandemics – from Ebola to COVID-19.

A year on since the first case of the coronavirus in Malta, Malta Café Scientifique is reflecting on the hardships it has inflicted on society and the lessons learnt so far.

Raquel Mediadela, an epidemiologist who had worked extensively on the Ebola and Zika viruses and who currently works for the World Health Organisation COVID-19 Intelligence team, will be attending the event. She will explain the science behind pandemics and will answer the audience’s questions on the coronavirus.

This talk is hosted by Spazju Kreattiv with the support of the STEAM project, the University of Malta, and Malta Chamber of Scientists, of which the café forms part.

The event will be held in the Music Room at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, and screened online tomorrow at 7pm. For free tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org. For more information about Malta Café Scientifique, visit its Facebook page.