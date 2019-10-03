The Centre for Ignatian Spirit­uality is organising a series of reflections that weave art with faith. This year the reflective journey will be inspired by the tapestry Time Revealing Truth, which is part of a set of tapestries at St John’s Co-Cathedral based on works by Peter Paul Rubens.

The reflections, which are being held in collaboration with Pietre Vive, a Jesuit initiative that explores faith through art, will invite participants to explore the themes of the revelation of truth.

There will be a series of four evening discussions held every Friday in October at the University Chaplaincy in Msida.

In the first reflection, being held tomorrow, Giulia Privitelli from Pietre Vive will explore Rubens’ spirituality shown through the artistic elements of the tapestry.

Participation is free and no booking is necessary.

The first discussion led by Giulia Privitelli, is being held at the University Chaplaincy, Msida, tomorrow from 7.30 until 9pm.