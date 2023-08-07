A group of children's organisations is calling for an urgent reform of the education system, after a fifth of students who sat for their O-levels received an unclassified ‘U’ grade.

O-levels are graded over a number scale between one to eight, with grades one to five considered a pass and grades six to eight considered a fail in the chosen subject.

A ‘U’ grade generally indicates that the exam could not be marked according to MATSEC’s grading rubric and is also considered a failing grade.

According to MATSEC data, only 60% of students achieved a passing grade.

The Malta Federation of Professional Associations has already expressed serious concerns about the results.

On Monday, MaltaCAN - a group of 14 children’s organisations safeguarding children’s rights - said the failure rate underscored an urgent need for a more holistic approach to education reform.

"The worrying results demand collective attention to address the challenges students faced on their educational journey," the network of organisations said in a statement.

“The decrease in the number of students who passed exams is a matter of grave concern. We firmly believe it is our collective responsibility to ensure that every child is equipped with the tools they need to succeed, both academically and personally."

A reform, they said, should:

Address the need for education to cater to each child’s diverse needs and abilities

Provide teachers with adequate training and continuous professional development

Ensure that educational institutions include mental health support services to nurture students' emotional well-being

Strengthen parent-teacher collaboration

The organisations called on policymakers, education authorities, and stakeholders to prioritise and invest in a comprehensive education reform that places the well-being and development of every child at its core.

The network's work aligns with the UN Convention for the Rights of the Child and the organisations work hand in hand with the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, chaired by former President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.