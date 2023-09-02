One of the most important institutions in the European Union is undoubtedly the European Parliament. Last year marked the 70th anniversary since its establishment and the 40th year since it started being directly elected by EU citizens.

Certainly, this institution has faced its fair share of challenging moments and controversy since then. A notable example of this is the corruption case surrounding the Football World Cup in Qatar, which unfolded early this year, known as Qatar Gate, and which saw the resignation of one of its most promising vice presidents.

Despite such challenges, the significance of this institution remains paramount, as it directly mirrors the will of EU citizens.

When observing the reforms that have transpired within the EU over the years, one realises that the parliament is no longer merely an assembly of representatives from all the member states and representing a wide spectrum of European political beliefs.

Instead, it has evolved into an institution that engages not only in shaping EU legislation but also actively participates in significant decisions made by other institutions, chiefly the European Council and the European Commission.

In addition to this, the European Parliament has gained greater significance in its capacity to conduct oversight and supervisory functions over other important institutions including the European Commission, as well as focal issues such as the approval of the EU budget.

In my view, substantial reforms, encompassing both major and minor changes to the European Parliament, are long overdue.

We are nearing June 2024, when European citizens will exercise their right to vote for their MEPs from a wide spectrum of parties. It’s important to acknowledge that these citizens harbour considerable scepticism towards an institution that has existed for a long time and has certainly endured significant setbacks.

Nor can we ignore the widespread perception of the EU’s democratic deficit among its citizens.

It is therefore up to MEPs to use the powers they acquired over the years to strengthen the EP’s democratic character and that of the other EU Institutions.

At the beginning of this year, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola introduced a series of so-called short-term reforms aimed at bolstering this institution, where the principles of “Parliament’s integrity, independence and accountability” come into play.

According to Metsola, these reforms should be regarded as part of a wider effort to reform this institution.

She remarked: “I promised quick and decisive action in response to trust lost. These reforms agreed today are a new start to strengthen the integrity, independence and accountability in the European Parliament.

“The reforms are the first steps in rebuilding trust in European decision-making and I hope will go some way in showing that politics is a force for good.” (Statement by the president on February 8, 2023 when she garnered support for this set of reforms from the heads of political groups of the EP.)

This statement reflects the cautious stance Metsola herself held toward the prospects of these reforms, as these attempts for improvements, alongside others, have existed for decades without ever materialising. Metsola followed the 14-point reform of last February with an ambitious timeline and a list of deliverables (vide document published on July 18, 2023 as to EP implementation of the reforms).

It is in this spirit that reforms have to be conducted. Drawing from my experience in spearheading constitutional and institutional reforms in 2020, which were based on the Venice Commission recommendations, I can assert that the best reforms are those done within the shortest possible time-frame, when backed by the right political will and a genuine one.

While there is no doubt that this set of reforms is a positive step, and it’s indeed a case of “better late than never”, I still have concerns regarding how smoothly the process will unfold in the upcoming months, especially when all the MEPs and the European Parliament itself will be in ‘election mode’, considering the inherent complexities at a European level.

Beyond these reforms, there also exists another dimension of comprehensive changes that necessitates serious consideration. A major one pertains to the size of the European Parliament.

"The cost of moving around three cities justly arouses anger among EU citizens"

At present, the European Parliament comprises 705 members representing eight political groups, with some other ‘independent’ MEPs. Undoubtedly, every MEP should be equipped with the necessary resources for their responsibilities and a salary that duly reflects their work, even for being away from their home country and family. However, a considerable amount of criticism emerging among EU citizens is directed towards the budget allocated for this institution.

Moreover, much criticism is directed towards the costly and cumbersome three-fold location of the EP. Its plenary sessions take place in Strasbourg, committee meetings in Brussels, while its administrative offices are in Luxembourg.

History and national pride led to this but the cost of moving around three cities justly arouses anger among EU citizens.

When examining the figures for 2024, there is a proposed budget solely for the EP amounting to €2,141,201,786 (vide the draft document published on July 5, 2023 – EU Commission Document for the Annual EP Budget for the Financial Year 2024). This is the final amount after the ‘Own Resources’ are reduced as well.

Approximately 55 per cent of this allocated budget for the EP is directed towards MEPs and their respective staff as well as the EP’s own staff. By any stretch, this is a very substantial portion of the budget.

All of this should also be taken within the context of the ongoing challenges that EU citizens are currently facing, including soaring energy prices, high inflation and unemployment in several countries.

Understandably, EU citizens have grown more sensitive to these concerns. I am therefore of the opinion that this change to a more compact EP should happen as medium to long-term reform. It should happen while maintaining the EP’s effective functionality and upholding pluralism and diversity within.

I am confident that with the necessary political determination, this goal can certainly be attained to the benefit of EU citizens as part of the budget can be used for effective social support measures.

As European citizens, we demand from our MEPs an ambitious package of reforms to be conducted within a reasonable time. This will strengthen the legitimacy and effectiveness of this highly important institution for democracy in Europe.

Edward Zammit Lewis is a Labour MP and a former cabinet minister.