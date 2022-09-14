The Holy See has recently announced that a new constitution will be promulgated for the Sovereign Military Order of Jerusalem, Rhodes and Malta, known colloquially as the Knights of Malta. This reform is timely.

The president of the Maltese association of Knights, Daniel De Petri Testaferrata, sees the changes as unshackling the Order of Malta from nobility and history and heralding a “bright future” based on its roles as a religious order, humanitarian organisation and sovereign entity, “in that order”.

The pope’s intervention, however, is not without its critics. Henry Sire’s critical book, The Dictator Pope, hints that Francis’s interventions breached the Order’s sovereignty. Following the recent announcement, some have gone on to suggest that the pope is abusing his authority.

Despite these criticisms, it is worth noting that the sovereign nature of the Order depends on the pope himself. To suggest that one can exist without the other is somewhat problematic, though the extent of intervention can be questioned.

Founded over 950 years ago, the Order of Malta is far from a relic of a bygone age. On the contrary, it has evolved into a dynamic organisation of committed Catholic persons serving the poor, the sick and the marginalised.

Its long and chequered history means that it has its peculiarities, which make it challenging to manage.

For example, it remains a military order, yet it is not engaged in military activities; it is a charitable organisation and a sovereign entity with diplomatic representation; it is both a religious order and a secular entity. Reconciling these paradoxes is no easy task.

The reform of the Order intends to tackle the spiritual aspect. However, there are some provisions which may raise concerns about the continuing sovereignty of the Order. For example, in the old constitution, the grand master took his oath of office after communicating his election to the pope. The new constitution requires the appointment of the grand master to be confirmed by the pope.

National associations had to previously be coherent with the internal laws of the nations they represented; now, they must also conform to canon law. The office of the grand master has also changed. Though previously elected for life, he can now serve for a maximum of two five-year terms and must retire at 85.

These reforms draw the Order closer to the papacy and make it more in tune with other organisations.

The most significant aspect concerns the spiritual dimension. This is the sole reason the Order exists and engages in its current work. Professed knights are no longer required to be aristocrats. Instead, similar to other religious orders, spiritual formation will be an essential aspect.

The lay members who make no vows or promises are now recognised as “faithful linked to the order”. Such a reform was necessary for the spiritual vitality of the organisation.

Yet, one may also question whether this will create additional tensions on the issue of sovereignty. The Order can undoubtedly be seen as a religious order with the grand master as the religious superior of the Order, the professed knights as the friars and the lay faithful as their collaborators.

However, despite its religious character, the Order is also a “state without a territory” with different trappings of statehood, including diplomatic representation with over 100 countries and territories.

Whether this new constitution will be able to tackle these tensions remains to be seen.