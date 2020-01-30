The new generation: Ground-breaking. Digital. Urban. smart is presenting its completely visually and digitally revised fortwo and forfour models. Progressive design meets intelligent connectivity and solely battery-electric powertrains. The new smart EQ fortwo coupé, cabrio and forfour models thereby offer a sustainable and comprehensive mobility concept.

The original was already electric. Back in 1972, during the initial deliberations on an urban traffic vehicle, the concept was purely battery-powered. Visionary Nicolas Hayek also envisioned the smart with a zero-emission powertrain from the start. Since 2007, smart has offered an all-electric option in every generation. Now smart is switching systematically to emission-free, battery-electric powertrain technology. smart is the world's first automotive manufacturer to switch from combustion engines to electric powertrains across the board.

Cool, trimmed-down design with pronounced, powerful wheel wells. Plus short overhangs and customisable touches. The exterior of the new generation is typically smart. Integrated optional Full-LED headlamps and redesigned radiator grilles tie in seamlessly with the last show cars.

The revised interior impresses above all with new, expanded stowage options and a re-designed UX concept. The future infotainment generation features smartphone integration and thereby offers customers their accustomed digital user environment in their own car.

Be it status information about the car itself, electric charging, finding parking and getting directions, loading the smart efficiently, sharing it with friends and family, or easily finding your way back to the smart – the smart EQ control app and the "ready to“ services do this in intuitive mobile applications. The all-new user interface makes operating the services child's play and turns any smart into a true connected car.

The new equipment level structure is radically simple. The base model is available with three equipment lines: passion, pulse and prime. In addition, customers can choose one of three equipment packages: Advanced, Premium or Exclusive, and finally their preferred colour. Done. As a result, every smart is fully customisable in three steps.

The all-electric driving experience opens up a new dimension in driving enjoyment. Instantly available torque, seamless acceleration, and almost absolute silence to boot. The new smart models systematically continue to play to all the strengths of the electric technology. Thanks to clever packaging and the return to the core of the brand, the concept remains light and resource-friendly, and offers sustainable mobility in metropolitan areas.

With its optional 22 kW on-board charger with rapid-charging function, the new models are charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent range in just under 40 minutes if three-phase charging is possible, depending on local conditions. Thanks to the cooperation with charging network partner Plugsurfing, customers can now use virtually all charging stations. Registration and billing for all of this is done with the new smart EQ control app.

It's not only the products that are getting a model refresh. The brand appearance has also been completely revised and realigned. The corporate identity is based on the new brand positioning, which heralds the transformation into an all-electric brand. Because just as the smart makes life in the city easier, so the new design becomes consistently simple, clear and minimalist yet emotionally appealing nonetheless. This is reflected in the new online presence and in all of the brand's communication activities.