Ganado Advocates – a leading commercial law firm with a particular focus on the corporate, financial services, tax and maritime/aviation sectors – has launched a new and contemporary brand identity.

Unveiled in Malta and at its branch office in Luxembourg on Monday, the law firm’s new branding reflects the consistent forward-looking approach it has always adopted over the years.

While the firm takes great pride in its rich history of professional achievements, it vaunts a modern approach in all its endeavours. Excellence, consistency and distinctiveness have been crucial elements at the heart of the firm’s success for decades. The new brand design builds on these values and is another illustration of the firm’s aspirations.

Seeking to reflect the firm’s youthful spirit and its strong traditions, the new brand identity is inspirational and progressive in the legal circles locally. As first movers and leaders in many of the burgeoning sectors and legal practices in Malta, with a hand in legislative drafting and legal innovation, the firm has taken an equally bold step through its rebranding.

“Through this rebrand, we have enhanced our look but our values, ethos and commitment to providing excellence and a specialist service to our clients remain unaltered,” managing partner Louis Cassar Pullicino said. “We have always remained true to our heritage and will continue doing so for many years to come.”

Ganado Advocates also announced that through this change, the firm has established a unified brand that brings together all of its practices and its affiliates under a single domain name – ganado.com.

The firm’s new website and the e-mail addresses of all its lawyers, professionals and staff members now reflect this new domain name @ganado.com.

For more information, visit ganado.com or contact the firm on lawfirm@ganado.com.