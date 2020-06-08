Hyundai has overhauled its Santa Fe SUV, which sits on a new platform with electrified powertrains for the first time.

This will be the first of the firm’s vehicles in Europe to use the company’s new vehicle platform, which Hyundai says provides improved performance, handling, fuel efficiency and safety.

The key news is the hybrid powertrains, which follow on from the firm’s well-received Kona Electric and Hybrid. In another European first, the Santa Fe will get Hyundai’s latest ‘Smartstream’ hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, though full details of this and other propulsion options will be released at a later date.

It also gets a smart new look, with the front dominated by a massive grille that has the main headlights integrated into it, with slim daytime running lights sitting higher up. Other changes include wider wheel arch cladding and new alloy wheel designs, with the redesign’s aim to give a more premium and sophisticated appearance.

Inside, the premium angle continues with ‘every component finished in soft-touch materials’, a redesigned centre console, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

A Luxury Package will also be offered to upgrade the quality further, including 20-inch alloy wheels and body-coloured front and rear bumpers.