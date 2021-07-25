Japan’s Naomi Osaka won in straight sets on her highly-anticipated return to court at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, while world number one Ashleigh Barty crashed out in the first round.

Osaka, the star of the opening ceremony, defeated China’s Zheng Saisai 6-1, 6-4 in her first match since taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons.

“I feel like more than anything I’m just focused on playing tennis. Playing the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a kid,” said Osaka, chosen as the first tennis player to light the Olympic cauldron on Friday.

“I feel like the break that I took was very needed, but I feel definitely a little bit refreshed and happy again.”

