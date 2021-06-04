The Malta Refugee Council and 28 NGOs on Friday expressed "extreme concern" about a new policy that they say is denying people the possibility of working and earning a living.

According to them, the decision will deprive hundreds of people, including families, of the income necessary to secure a minimum level of human dignity and self-reliance.

Already vulnerable to labour exploitation, including wages far below the minimum wage, asylum-seekers and failed asylum-seekers will be pushed further into the dark as they will inevitably clutch at any opportunity to secure basics such as shelter, food and water, clothing, services and transport in order to survive.

In May, the Ministry for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement amended Malta’s approach on how people seeking asylum in Malta, or who sought asylum here and had their applications rejected, may or may not work, they explained in a statement on Friday.

The new policy focuses on a list of countries deemed safe by the government, and nationals of these countries are "effectively punished for exercising their fundamental human rights to seek protection from persecution".

Asylum-seekers from a country deemed safe will experience forced redundancy for up to nine months before being allowed to work. Persons from such countries whose asylum applications are rejected will only be able to work in Malta under exceptional circumstances, they added.

"Aside from the fact that the minister’s assessment of these countries’ safety is highly questionable, this discriminatory policy fails to mention what other forms of support Malta will provide to people who would be facing poverty or be at risk of poverty as a direct and intended consequence of these policy changes.

"Our experience, as NGOs working in the sector of poverty relief, is that the absence of any meaningful State support will leave these communities no other options than resorting to extreme labour exploitation, criminal or other irregular activity, or dependence on the material support provided by non-State entities such as NGOs, friends and social networks, and the Church.

"Those who are not in contact with such support structures will be further marginalised thereby increasing the risks of mental health problems, substance abuse and chronic illness."

'Inhumane approach to migration management'

They questioned how the government expected such people to access healthcare if they were unable to pay for it.

"How will their children attend school if they are unable to buy books, uniforms and other supplies? How will other necessary services be accessible? What will this policy do to social cohesion and inclusion in Malta?

"How does it fit with other policies and measures that are geared towards promoting inclusion and acceptance? Malta’s first COVID-19 wave, in early 2020, gave us a very good idea of how a sudden denial or significant reduction of income led to extremely serious situations of material deprivation. Almost overnight, our offices, as those of scores of other NGOs and relief-providers, were swamped with calls for assistance to cover the most basic of needs."

The council and NGOs added that the amendments will cut off an already unstable source of income, leading to immediate poverty.

"The intention is crystal clear, and it shocks us that the government is able to even consider such an inhumane approach to its migration management."

"We therefore strongly urge the ministry to immediately revoke these discriminatory and inhumane policies and to restore humanity to Malta’s migration management strategy."

The council's statement was endorsed by aditus foundation, the African Media Association Malta, Blue Door English, The Critical Institute, Dr Colin Calleja - Office of the Dean, Faculty of Education, Għaqda għall-Ġustizzja, Ugwaljanza u Paċi, Great Oak Malta Association, Integra Foundation, Jesuit Refugee Service (Malta), KOPIN, LGBTI+ Gozo, Malta Humanist Association, Maltese Association of Social Workers, MGRM, Migrants Commission, Migrant Women Association Malta, MOAS, Moviment Graffitti, Paulo Freire Institute Foundation, The People for Change Foundation, Repubblika, Social Assistance Secretariat (AKM), SOS Malta, Spark15, Sudanese Community Malta, Salesians of Don Bosco - Dar Osanna Pia, Victim Support Malta and Women’s Rights Association.