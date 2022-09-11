For the past two years, the Malta FA has been actively involved in the Live Football Play Football project, aimed at promoting and facilitating the integration and social inclusion of refugees as well as Maltese nationals encountering difficulties to integrate in the community.

The project is under the responsibility of the Malta FA’s Football Social Responsibility Department (FSR) and is funded by the European Union as part of its programme to promote sport as a tool for integration and social inclusion.

The project has seen the Malta FA head to football Open Centres and football clubs around Malta and Gozo where they not only have organised weekly training sessions but they have also managed to form five teams that participated in various Amateur leagues.

“The main aim of this project is integration as football is a strong medium to bring everyone together,” Peter Busuttil, the project co-ordinator, said,

