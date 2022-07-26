Despite hosting asylum seekers and refugees for over 40 years, Malta continues to resist developing an effective, robust and fair policy on asylum seekers, refugees and migrants.

The country continues to ignore or deny many of their most basic needs in areas such as documentation, employment, health and education. The most fundamental poverty remains a daily reality for a great many of them.

Often, they describe life in Malta as not living but just surviving. Most disturbing of all is the view that the difficulties and realities they face are often underpinned by the sentiment that refugees are undeserving of humane and just treatment.

Such a view justifies and even excuses much that is heaped upon them by the government and by society.

These are but some of the conclusions of research just published by the Jesuit Refugee Service and Aditus Foundation.

According to that research, a steep rise in the cost of living, rent prices, debt, stagnant wages, precarious employment and public attitudes are the main contributors to poverty among asylum seekers.

The comments of one person interviewed for the research reflect the lack of empathy and understanding they encounter: “I believe a lot of people in Malta distance themselves from our back-grounds, our stories and the hardships so many of us have endured in our home countries. They don’t realise how hard we are trying to rebuild our lives.”

The research also suggested that, if migrants were treated more humanely and fairly, Malta would realise the full value they bring to our society and our economy and this, in turn, would help create circumstances where they could begin to build a life and a longer-term vision of the future.

Currently, not only are they made to feel unwelcome but they are also deemed not to belong here despite their significant contributions to key sectors. In such a context, Malta’s policy is both short-sighted and counterproductive.

It also frequently not only leads to exploitation but can encourage it.

Investment of time, energy and resources by migrants has proved to be a positive catalyst for social and economic development across the world historically and in present times. Malta’s policy is denying itself this opportunity.

Importantly, the research conducted by Maltese psychologists Julian Caruana and Alexia Ross emphasised the need and value of ensuring the active participation by migrants in shaping and delivering policies that directly affect them. They argued that migrants and asylum seekers must be given a seat at the table when relevant discussions take place.

Acknowledging their right to necessary and independent documentation in their own right (and not in the name of an employer) is an immediate necessity. Public sector jobs should also be available to them and not simply often precarious or illegal employment in the private sector.

The right to vote and participate fully in public life should also be available in time.

It is the job of the government to lead on such matters and to create the circumstances where asylum seekers and migrants can access a dignified and secure life.

As is the case with all groups experiencing marginalisation, vulnerability and poverty in Maltese society at large, research followed by effective engagement is required in order to understand the many barriers people, including migrants, face in tackling key issues.

It is a sine qua non that we understand the needs of our marginalised and vulnerable populations and begin to think differently about how society can address these problems.

The research also noted the increasing need for greater national soul-searching on the entire agenda.