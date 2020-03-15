Q: I have a laptop which in the past one-and-a-half years has been replaced three times by the seller. Now the replaced laptop has hard-disk problems and I would like to know if I am entitled to refuse the seller’s offer of another replacement and instead request a refund. If yes, can I claim the full amount originally spent on the laptop?

A: Since the laptop has already been replaced three times by the seller it is evident that the legal remedies of repair or replacement are not providing you with an adequate solution. In such situations, as a consumer you may ask for a refund of the money paid for the faulty laptop.

As to whether you can claim a full refund, since the laptop was bought 18 months ago, this depends on the use you made of the laptop in this period of time. The seller may take into account the value you took from the laptop and offer you a reduced amount.

If you do not reach an agreement with the seller on the refund amount or the seller refuses to provide you with a refund, then you may file a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.