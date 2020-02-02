Q: My car had some engine problems so I took it to a mechanic to have it checked and fixed. He told me the cause of the problems may be either the cylinder head or the engine block bores. The mechanic said he needed to disassemble the engine to be sure what the problem was. I agreed to this. After he did so, he concluded that the cylinder head was causing the problem. He told me how much the repair would cost and I gave him the go-ahead.

Unfortunately, after completing the repairs, the car still did not work well. It was actually in a worse condition. Upon checking the car again, the mechanic told me the problem was wear and tear in the engine bores. Considering the car’s age, the mechanic advised me not to repair it as it would be too expensive. However, I had to pay €300 for the cylinder head repairs.

I would like to know if a technician or a mechanic can charge a fee even if he doesn’t repair the damage or defect. What are my rights in this situation?

A: When consumers pay for a service, they are entitled for it to be as agreed and at the quoted price. However, when consumers need a repair service, they should first ask for a quotation of all the costs involved.

In this particular case, before agreeing to have the engine disassembled, you should have asked the mechanic whether there was any cost to diagnose the problem. Since there was no agreement in this regard and the repair you paid for did not fix the car, you may request a refund of the €300 paid for the unsuccessful repair.

However, the seller may deduct from this amount the cost of disassembling the engine as this work was needed to verify the problem.

You may file a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs should you not manage to reach an agreement with the mechanic on the refund amount.