Q: I placed an online order through a website based in Europe. The following day, I changed my mind and decided to cancel the order. Up to that time, the company had not informed me that my order had been shipped.

However, after I informed the seller that I want to cancel the order, I was informed that the order had been shipped.

Upon receiving the goods, I immediately sent them back to the seller, but despite the fact that the delivery company confirmed that the goods have been returned to the seller, I still have not received my refund.

I have sent several e-mails to the company but all remained unanswered. Who can assist me to get a refund?

A: The Consumer Rights Regulations stipulate that when consumers buy goods online, they are entitled to the right of withdrawal. This means consumers can opt to cancel the purchase and claim a full refund of any money paid.

The regulations also stipulate that the trader must reimburse all payments received from the consumer by not later than 14 days from the day on which the trader was informed by the consumer about the letter’s decision to cancel the sale.

The trader may, however, withhold the reimbursement until the trader has received the goods back, or until the consumer has supplied evidence of having sent back the goods, whichever is the earliest.

In your case, since you have proof that the trader has received the unwanted goods and you have not yet received your refund, you may now proceed to file a formal complaint with the European Consumer Centre Malta. You may do this online through the link below or call on 2122 1901.

http://eccnetmalta.gov.mt/submit-complaint/

Have a query of your own? E-mail the MCCAA

https://mccaa.org.mt/Section/index?sectionId=1061#