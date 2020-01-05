Q: Seven months ago, I placed an order for two pieces of furniture with a local carpenter. I paid the requested 15 per cent deposit and it was agreed that the furniture was to be delivered and installed within three or four months.

Five months after I placed the order, I contacted the carpenter to check when the furniture will be delivered. He informed me that he had not yet started working on my order but he promised he would do so the following month.

The month passed but the furniture has still not been delivered. I have been trying to contact the carpenter for several days but he is not replying to my calls and messages.

I do not have the agreed delivery date written on the contract of sale. Can I cancel the order and ask for a refund of the deposit paid?

A: Part IV of the Consumer Rights Regulations stipulates that when a trader fails to fulfil his obligation to deliver goods at the time agreed upon with the consumer, the latter must first write to the trader to request the delivery of the ordered goods within a specific period of time that is appropriate to the circumstances.

In your case, you may, for instance, write to the carpenter and request the furniture to be delivered and installed within an additional period of four weeks.

In this correspondence, which is best sent by registered post, you should also inform the trader that if he fails to deliver the goods within this additional period of time, you will terminate the contract of sale and request a full refund of the deposit paid.

If the furniture is still not delivered within the extended time allowed to the carpenter and the latter refuses to refund the deposit, you may then file a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.

It is important that you keep a copy of the correspondence sent to the carpenter and that you submit this copy when lodging your official complaint.

Besides requesting a full refund of the deposit paid, you may also hold the trader liable for any other costs you may have incurred, and which you have proof of, as a result of the breach of contract.